DEVELOPING: Crews pull multiple people from car submerged in pond near Montgomery Street, Truman Pkwy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews responded to Montgomery Street and Truman Parkway Sunday morning in response to a car submerged underwater in a pond.

News 3 arrived on scene around 11 a.m. and found Chatham EMS and Savannah Fire responding. Dive teams were able to pull multiple people from the submerged vehicle. All were transported to the hospital from the scene.

There is no word yet on the victims’ conditions or on the cause of the accident.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

News 3 will have updates.