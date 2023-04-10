BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting after a victim showed up wounded at a gas station on Bluffton Parkway.

Officials were called to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Monday.

According to the Bluffton Police Department, it’s believed the victim was shot at another scene, not the Enmarket gas station.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the abdomen. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Police remain on the scene investigating. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.