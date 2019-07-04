Authorities search home of Savannah woman severely burned in car fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities conducted a search warrant Thursday at the home of a woman who was badly burned in a vehicle fire two days prior.

Tuesday night just before 8 p.m., Savannah Fire Rescue was dispatched to a vehicle fire at Columbus Drive and Reynolds Street.

A witness said the driver, who received burns over 50 percent of her body, stopped at a red light and the car burst into flames.

On Thursday, Savannah Police detectives and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on scene at her home as a part of the arson investigation.

They cordoned off an area along Habersham and E 66th streets.

“Detectives have to look into any serious injury that may be suspicious,” a Savannah Police spokesperson told News 3.

According to police, they do not anticipate making any arrests.

The woman burned was taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment on Tuesday.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.