DEVELOPING: 3 sought in Port Wentworth-area pursuit that left officers injured

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are looking for three men accused of leaving the scene of a serious crash that injured two members of law enforcement.

According to Gena Sullivan with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a theft in Rincon.

Authorities pursued the suspects and a crash subsequently occurred at Interstate 95 and Highway 21, seriously injuring a Port Wentworth Police officer, who is said to be in stable condition. A deputy from Effingham County sustained minor injuries.

Warrants are pending for the arrest of the driver, identified as Jermaine Evans and his passengers, Jamari Chisholm and Markell Robinson.

They were last seen in a 2020 Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call 911 or Port Wentworth Police at 912-964-4360.

