SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting on Larchmont Drive that left two individuals injured Thursday evening.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), officers the incident happened on the 200 block just before 5 p.m.

News 3 is told the victims’ injuries range from serious to life-threatening. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

No suspect has been identified at this time, according to CCPD.

