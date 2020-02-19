DEVELOPING: 1 taken to hospital after shooting on La Roche Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on La Roche Avenue Tuesday.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Police taped off the area surrounding a convenience store located between Bismark and Hughes avenues on La Roche Avenue.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call Chatham County Police at (912) 652-6920 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (912) 234-2020.

This story is developing. News 3 will update this page as details become available.