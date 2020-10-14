DEVELOPING: 1 shot near Quacco Road; CCPD seeks suspect

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a shooting off of Quacco Road.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said one person was shot multiple times on Katama Way around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. They were taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown at this time.

CCPD described the suspect as a Black male with a light complexion, dressed in all black. He was last seen running southbound from Katama Way to the Berwick Lakes subdivision.

If seen, call 911.

