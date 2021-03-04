DEVELOPING: 1 injured in Beaufort shooting

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Thursday afternoon.

BCSO says around 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim outside of a home in Polk Village in Beaufort.

Deputies secured the scene on Centerview Drive and located the injured man. He was transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office believes the person or persons responsible fled the area after the shooting. They say there doesn’t appear to be a threat to the general public.

Deputies are expected to remain on scene in the Polk Village area through the afternoon.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact law enforcment.