DEVELOPING: 1 hurt in shooting at Burroughs, W 42nd streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are on the scene of a shooting that occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Burroughs and West 42nd streets.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers arrived on the scene and located one male victim. He was taken to the hospital with what appears to be a serious injury.

SPD says detectives are actively working the case. Police ask anyone with information to call their tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.