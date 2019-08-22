GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Law enforcement officials say one person is dead and a probation officer has sustained minor injuries in a shooting in Tattnall County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the officer is in stable condition. The deceased has not been identified at this time.

The Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office tells News 3 they are responding to a pawn shop in Glennville but would not provide further details.

GBI agents remain on scene gathering details in the officer-involved shooting.

This story is developing.