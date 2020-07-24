Detectives seek to ID suspect in sexual assault at Savannah hotel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a sexual assault at a Savannah hotel earlier this month.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident happened on the morning of Saturday, July 18 at the La Quinta Inn, located at 8484 Abercorn Street.

The suspect goes by “Al” and is described as a Black male in his 40s, about 6’0” with a beard and short hair.

SPD says he’s known to frequent the area near the La Quinta Inn and Studio 6, located at 60 W. Montgomery Crossroad.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD’s Special Victims Unit at 912-651-6742.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.