Detectives seek suspect in Montgomery Street burglary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are hoping the public can help locate a suspect in a Montgomery Street burglary.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is looking for Nathaniel Lewis, wanted in connection to the burglary that occurred Sunday at a business on the 100 block of Montgomery Street.

The 41-year-old is 5 foot 6 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. SPD says he is known to frequent the 4400 block of Caroline Drive.

Detectives believe he may also be involved in additional burglaries in the Savannah area.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.