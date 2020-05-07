Detectives investigate homicide at Savannah homeless camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man was killed at a homeless camp on President Street early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the camp at President Street and Truman Parkway just after midnight, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) says.

They arrived to find Christopher Johnson, 38, dead of an apparent cutting.

SPD says detectives have identified a suspect but are working to locate the individual at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.