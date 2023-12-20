HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man is in the hospital after being attacked by dogs in his neighborhood.

This incident happened near Desert Shield Road. Witnesses say that an off-duty Liberty County Deputy was attacked by his neighbor’s dogs.

It happened on Monday night while the man was fixing a damaged fence.

We’re told that the Deputy is recovering in the hospital and has undergone multiple surgeries.

We do not have any further information on his condition – Hinesville Police Department was the responding agency.

According to a neighbor – these dogs are American Bullies and have not been removed from the property.

We were also told that these dogs were rough with their puppy just a few weeks ago.

A spokesperson with Liberty County Animal Control said they do not have jurisdiction in Hinesville so their hands are tied.