BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Beaufort County man whose last known location was on Brays Island.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person, John Matthew Salter, 40, who stands 5’10” tall and weighs about 250 lbs.

Deputies say his acquaintances are concerned for his well-being.

Salter could be driving a gray-colored 2019 Toyota Tacoma with black rims and with South Carolina license plate UCX119.

Photo courtesy of BCSO

Anyone with information on John Matthew Salter’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.