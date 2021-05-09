Deputies searching for man charged with attempted murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Deputies have issued warrants for the arrest of a man for attempted murder.

William Labar V, 22, is wanted for attempted murder in a Burton shooting that left two men wounded. Labar V also faces one count of Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime in connection to the shooting, BCSO said.

Deputies said Labar V is still on the loose and is considered and dangerous.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. Thursday outside a residence on Parris Island Gateway. Both men were transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment. One was released after treatment but the other was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment of serious wounds, deputies said. The man remains hospitalized and his condition is unknown.

Labar V left the scene before deputies arrived but identified him through witness interviews and examination of the evidence.

BCSO ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Sergeant Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421, Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.