Deputies searching for inmate who escaped from Effingham County jail

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Effingham County Deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped custody Monday night.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says 32-year-old Kevin David Lenix Wilson, possibly escaped through a door that had malfunctioned into an unsecured area. ECSO says he escaped around 8 p.m. and it continues to investigate the escape.

Wilson was being held on multiple charges stemming from a traffic stop with the Rincon Police Department. Wilson was also indicted on three counts of malice murder, one county of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in August 2020.

ECSO, along with multiple other agencies are searching for Wilson and anyone else who helped him escape. Deputies say he’s dangerous and urge anyone who sees him to avoid contact and call 9-1-1, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.