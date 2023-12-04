HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for a 17-year-old who they say –

shot a 38-year-old Hilton Head man on Saturday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the teen is wanted and could be armed and dangerous.

Deputies have charged 17-year-old Jorge Paz with three charges:

Attempted murder

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Aggravated breach of peace

The Sheriff’s Office said Paz was at a party Saturday night on Freddies Way, which is right off of Spanish Wells Road.

Investigators said Paz and a friend were drunk and were causing a scene. After a scuffle, Paz went to his car to grab a gun. That’s when neighbors told police they heard around eight gunshots.

“They were asked to leave there was an argument that led to a fight,” said Maj. Angela Viens. “Mr. Paz retreated to a vehicle, obtained a weapon, and fired several rounds at the crowd, striking the victim in his abdomen.”

That man was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows Paz to call 843-524-2777.

If you want to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at

843-554-1111.