Deputies search for teen missing from Beaufort Marine Institute

DALE, S.C. (WSAV) – Deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away from Beaufort Marine Institute Saturday afternoon.

Staff members said Johnathon Leopard was missing from the Honeybee Island Road facility, also known as AMIkids Beaufort, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Residents and motorists in the Dale area may see deputies, K9 units and a helicopter in the vicinity as their search for the teen continues.

Johnathon is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall and 135 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. BCSO says he was last seen wearing a neon green shirt, black shorts, socks and flip-flops.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.