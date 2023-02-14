RICEBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are searching for two shoplifting suspects who led deputies on a chase into Ben Affleck’s property Tuesday afternoon, according to the McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office.

Col. Danny Lowe said around 2 p.m., the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office was chasing the pair of shoplifters north on Interstate 95 when a McIntosh County deputy picked up the chase near mile marker 67.

The deputy chased the vehicle into Liberty County where the driver wrecked, rolling over the vehicle into an embankment at mile marker 70, Lowe said.

The driver and his passenger exited the vehicle, running into the wood line.

Right now, deputies from Liberty and McIntosh counties are searching for the suspects on Retreat Road, which leads into Hampton Island where Affleck owns a home.

Deputies are searching the property and the rest of the island for the two men. Those in the area can expect a heavy police presence.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV News 3 for updates.