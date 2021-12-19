Deputies search for man stabbed outside Beaufort County gas station

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was stabbed outside of a Beaufort County gas station Sunday afternoon.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says the man ran into a wooded area near the Tiger Express on St. Helena Island. BCSO deputies, K-9 units and a helicopter searched Sea Island Parkway and Polowana Road, but did not find the man.

Deputies are urging residents to be on the lookout for a white man, standing 5-foot-8 and wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with blue pants. Anyone who sees the man is urged to call 843-524-2777.

BCSO says the stabbing suspect was found near the scene and deputies believe there is no threat to the public. Deputies say they’re still investigating what led up to the stabbing.