ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies are searching for an armed robbery suspect on St. Helena Island.

A Family Dollar Store on Sea Island Parkway was robbed Tuesday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). No one was injured and the suspect fled the scene. Deputies described him as an armed male.

Police are interviewing witnesses and residents can expect an increased amount of officers in the area.

BCSO asks anyone with information to call 9-1-1.