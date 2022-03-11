BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager in Burton.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies are now searching for 17-year-old Xzavion Bryan in a wooded area near Broad River Elementary School.

He’s described as African American; 5-foot-7 and about 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. BCSO said he was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Before he ran away Friday afternoon, Xzavion indicated he may try to harm himself, the sheriff’s office said. BCSO added that he is not believed to be armed.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.