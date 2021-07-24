Deputies: Retired officer killed by deputy fired in 2019

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities said a police officer fired two years ago for driving under the influence has been charged with murder in the death of a retired police investigator.

York County deputies said retired Rock Hill Police Lt. Larry Vaughan was found dead around 3:15 p.m. Friday in his Rock Hill apartment.

Investigators say 27-year-old Evan Robert Hawthorne was arrested about 3 miles from Vaughan’s apartment and charged with murder. Hawthorne was fired from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 after investigators said he crashed his patrol car while driving intoxicated off duty.

Deputies did not say if Hawthorne knew Vaughan or why he might have killed the retired officer.