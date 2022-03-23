BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot dead in Burton Wednesday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

BCSO said deputies responded at 8:30 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim near Milledge Village Road. EMS paramedics pronounced the man dead from apparent gunshot wounds at the scene.

The name of the victim was not available at the time of this report.

BCSO said other individuals involved in the shooting fled the scene prior to their arrival, but there does not seem to be a threat to the public.

Officials urged anyone with information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.