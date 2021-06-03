Deputies, K9s search for driver accused of fleeing Hwy 170 crash in Okatie

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are searching for a driver believed to be responsible for a collision on Highway 170 in Okatie.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the driver left his blue SUV on the side of the road and fled the scene at Okatie Center Boulevard toward Barrel Landing Road.

The driver is described as a white male, around 6-foot-2 with a slender build. His head is shaved and he was wearing a white tank top, according to BCSO.

The sheriff’s office has deployed K9 units to search for the driver. BCSO says westbound lanes of Highway 170 are expected to open soon.

Meanwhile, those who were in the vehicle struck by the SUV are being evaluated for injuries. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the driver’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

