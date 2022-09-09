SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies found a loaded pistol in a bookbag stored inside a student’s locker at Whale Branch High School on Friday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the 15-year-old will be detained at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, S.C. Deputies charged the teen with possession of a firearm on school property.

Beaufort County school officials received a tip claiming there was a conflict between two students. The school was then placed on lockdown while deputies searched lockers and book bags.

The High School football game between Whale Branch and Baptist Hill was canceled.

BCSO urges students to send tips to their school officials, school resource officers or through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.