BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a murder suspect Friday afternoon in Bulloch County.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) arrested John Morris, 19, around 2 p.m. for the murder of Dolan Blanchard. Morris was arrested at his home in Statesboro and then booked into the Bulloch County Jail.

Deputies found Blanchard lying in the street on Maria Sorrell Road on July 17 around 1:41 a.m. BCSO said he was shot and critically injured so officers began first-aid treatments. Blanchard died before EMS arrived.

BCSO said the pair knew each other. No further details were released as deputies continue to investigate.

