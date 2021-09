YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — On Friday, deputies arrested a Yemassee man with outstanding warrants stemming from an incident earlier this year.

The Yemassee Police Department (YPD) says Clifton Wright, 36, was charged with failure to stop for blue light and possession with intent to distribute in March. YPD says Wright dodged police officers on Pocotaligo Road.

Friday, Beaufort County Deputies arrested Wright and transported him to the Beaufort County Detention Center.