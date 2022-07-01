Photo provided by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man in Burton on illegal drug and gun charges Thursday.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Aaron Atkins, 30, was originally pulled over for a moving violation Thursday at 11 p.m. During the stop, deputies noticed a smell of marijuana prompting a search of the vehicle.

Deputies found a handgun, a trafficking amount of cocaine, distribution amount of marijuana, pills and cash inside. Atkins was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

BCSO charged Atkins with the following: