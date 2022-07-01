BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man in Burton on illegal drug and gun charges Thursday.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Aaron Atkins, 30, was originally pulled over for a moving violation Thursday at 11 p.m. During the stop, deputies noticed a smell of marijuana prompting a search of the vehicle.
Deputies found a handgun, a trafficking amount of cocaine, distribution amount of marijuana, pills and cash inside. Atkins was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
BCSO charged Atkins with the following:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Unlawful carry of a pistol
- Felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime