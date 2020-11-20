Deputies arrest Midway man on child porn charges

by: Kevin Accettulla

Craig Chaires (Marion County Detention Center)

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV/WBTW) — A Midway man has been arrested on child porn charges, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Craig Randall Chaires, 68, is accused of soliciting a minor for sex and traveling to meet the minor for sex, Wilson said. He is also accused of encouraging them to produce child sexual abuse material.

Chaires was arrested by Marion County deputies in South Carolina Wednesday and charged with attempted criminal solicitation of a minor, attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first-degree attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, and attempted promoting the prostitution of a minor.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

