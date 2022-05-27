ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Deputies arrested a man suspected of drug trafficking on St. Helena Island.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said deputies arrested 50-year-old Stevie Roberson and seized drugs, guns and cash from him. Deputies say Roberson was dealing drugs out of a home on Olde Church Road.

BCSO charged Roberson with the following:

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking crack cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute meth

Manufacturing crack cocaine

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Roberson’s bond is set at $110,000.

BCSO said it received a tip in February that led to the discovery of Roberson. He was arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday after filing three warrants. He was then taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Deputies seized trafficking weights of cocaine, a distribution weight of meth, tools used to make crack cocaine and other pills. Handguns — one which was reported stolen —and a large amount of cash were also seized by deputies, BCSO said.