Deputies arrest 2 catalytic converter suspects in Bulloch County

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Bulloch County Deputies arrested two suspects on Aug. 21 accused of stealing catalytic converters.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says deputies arrested Nicholas Glover, 36 and Robert Glover, 48, at a tire shop in Statesboro.

BCSO says the deputies found tools commonly used to cut catalytic converters in the car and a catalytic converter they believed to be cut from another car. Deputies also found an illegally possessed firearm.

Sheriff Noel Brown says the damage caused by cutting catalytic converters often does immense damage to the car and is very costly to repair.

BCSO says the investigation remains ongoing and urges anyone with information to call Inv. Jonathan Fadden at 912-764-1747.