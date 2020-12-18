Demonstrating the dangers of Christmas trees, decorations

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Christmas lights are one of the most beautiful sights of the season and bring joy to everyone’s heart.

But as the numbers show, they are also a fire risk.

While cooking is still the number one cause of fire during the holidays, fire officials say Christmas tree blazes account for two deaths and 14 injuries every year and $10 million in damage nationwide.

Bluffton and Burton firefighters offered a visual demonstration of how quickly it can happen.

Just by placing a candle within the reach of the tree branches, the heat can ignite the tree even if it has been well watered.

“Anything that has heat, the expression is ‘give it 3 feet,'” said Capt. Lee Levesque of the Bluffton Fire Department. “Obviously you are decorating the tree there no reason whatsoever to do that.”

Levesque says while many people focus on the flames, it’s something else when a fire breaks out that can truly be deadly.

“Folks should know it is not always a fire that kills them inside their home it’s smoke, toxic gas, things that were created by the fire,” said Levesque. “It was very quickly that this tree put off enough gas, toxic smoke to kill somebody.”

It is not just candles, but the strings of lights that you add to the tree which can lead to issues as well, according to Capt. Daniel Byrne of the Burton Fire Department.

“Before you put lights on your Christmas tree or any decorations, make sure they are UL approved,” said Byrne. “That stands for Underwriters Laboratory. That means they’ve been tested, pass the standards, and are safe to use in your home.”

He says to never put more than three strands of lights together at a time.

“If the lights are frayed in any form, damaged, twisted, immediately take them out of service and put in some new lights,” he explained.

Lights should be plugged in a UL approved outlet or power strip,” Byrne added, “so as to not overload outlets.”

“Extension cords are not designed to be permanent wiring,” he continued. “They are designed to be plugged in at the beginning of the day and unplugged at the end of the day. So they are not designed to run space heaters or power your Christmas tree all day long 24 hours a day. Those cords will break down and eventually you will have a fire with your extension cord.”

More advice:

Make sure the extension cords and power strips you have on your outdoor lights are designed to be used in the elements.

Keep the exits clear so firefighters can get in. Do not put decorations or furniture in front of doors.

If your circuit breaker trips after you turn the lights on, reset it once.

If it keeps tripping then you have a wiring issue and need to get an electrician to fix it.

Do not duct tape your breakers to keep them open, that’s a great way to start an electrical fire.

For more information and safety tips, visit here.