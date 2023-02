SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Part of 37th Street Connector near Ogeechee Road is closed following a rollover crash involving an Amazon delivery van.

The Amazon driver told us a truck ran the red light and slammed into the delivery van, causing it to spin nearly 90 degrees and land on its side.

The driver was able to walk away with minor injuries. There is no word on the condition of the driver of the truck.

Savannah Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.