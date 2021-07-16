Defense wants ‘no press’ for part of Arbery jury selection

FILE – In this image made from video, Travis McMichael, left, and Greg McMichael listen to a preliminary hearing via a court video feed, Thursday, June 4, 2020, while inside the in the Glynn County jail, in Brunswick, Ga. Defense attorneys for the men charged in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery are asking a Georgia judge to keep reporters out of the courtroom when lawyers question potential jurors to determine if they have biases in the widely publicized case. In their court motion, defense attorneys say it’s critical that potential jurors feel as comfortable as possible answering questions about race and other sensitive topics to ensure the McMichaels are tried by an impartial jury. “We must create the best environment for jurors to share their true thoughts, beliefs, biases, and prejudices about very sensitive subjects,” Jason Sheffield, an attorney for Travis McMichael, said in an email Thursday, July 15, 2021. (Glynn County Jail via AP, Pool)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Defense attorneys for men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery are asking a Georgia judge to keep reporters out of the courtroom when lawyers question potential jurors about biases.

Three white men are charged with murder in the 2020 killing of Arbery, a Black man.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Oct. 18.

A legal motion by the attorneys for defendants Greg and Travis McMichael requests that potential jurors be questioned individually with “no press” present.

They say that’s to ensure potential jurors are comfortable answering questions about race and other sensitive topics.

Georgia law presumes court proceedings are open to the public, though judges can make rare exceptions.