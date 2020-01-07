Defendant, witnesses ask for venue change in Mallory Beach case

HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – One defendant and several witnesses have asked that the wrongful death case of Mallory Beach be moved to Beaufort County.

The request was made last week in Hampton County — the current venue for the case surrounding the 19-year-old who was killed in a boat crash in the Lowcountry in February.

Her mother, Renee Beach, filed the lawsuit in March 2019.

Parker’s Corporation, a convenience store company, as well as five different witnesses in the civil trial, have asked to move proceedings to make it easier for everyone to attend.

One witness said the current location would be a “hardship” because of his schedule.

Parker’s is accused of selling alcohol to a group of minors, including Paul Murdaugh, who was reportedly driving the boat while “grossly intoxicated.”

He faces two counts of boating under the influence involving injury and death, criminal charges in Mallory Beach’s death.

His father, Richard Alexander Murdaugh, and his older brother, Richard Alexander Murdaugh Jr., are also named in the lawsuit for allegedly letting the 20-year-old use false identification to obtain the alcohol.

Paul Murdaugh pleaded not guilty in a May 2019 hearing.

His trial date has not been set.