COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 60-year-old man who’d been on South Carolina’s death row since 1984 died Saturday at a hospital.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said Donald Allen Jones had been hospitalized since Wednesday. The preliminary cause of death is stroke but officials said an autopsy will be performed.

The state Department of Corrections, in a news release, said Jones was the second-longest serving resident on South Carolina’s death row.