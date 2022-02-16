Death of SC man found dead in his basement ruled homicide

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The death of a Jackson, South Carolina man, who was found dead in his basement, has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Eldon W. Ledford was found deceased in the basement of his home in Jackson, South Carolina on November 14th, 2021.

Darryl M. Ables, the Aiken County Coroner, says with the assistance from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry Pathology Group, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office, Ledford death has been ruled a homicide due to blunt force injuries.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information in this case, to call 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372), the Crime Stopper Tipline, or they can call (803) 648-6811 to provide any information to the Sheriff’s Office.