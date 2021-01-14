Death investigation underway in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead Thursday morning.

Details are limited at this time, but a spokesperson tells News 3 the individual was found at the 37th Street Connector off of Interstate-16 around 9:30 a.m.

SPD says they do not have additional information or identification at this early stage in the investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.