GLYNN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV)- The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) is investigating an early Saturday morning death.

At approximately 5:53 a.m., GCPD arrived on the scene at Buck Swamp RD/ Myers Hill RD to a single-vehicle crash, where a 2011 Volkswagen GTI had left the roadway and struck a well-pump house and tree in a private residential yard, according to authorities.

Andrew Haverlin, 32, was the only occupant of the vehicle and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

In addition to injuries sustained in the crash, Haverlin had also sustained a gunshot wound.

GCPD Major Crimes Detectives, Crime Scene Technicians, and the Glynn County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene to further investigate and process the scene for evidence. Several loaded firearms were located and recovered from inside the vehicle.

According to GCPD, Haverlin will be transported to the GBI Crime lab, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or the non-emergency number, 912-554-3645.