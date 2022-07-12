Scene of shooting on Bull and 52nd streets (WSAV Photographer Art Ottimo)

SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – Police are investigating daytime shootings that left two men injured Tuesday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), both incidents happened around 1:20 p.m.

One victim was struck in the arm in the 3300 block of Ogeechee Road and drove himself to the hospital for treatment. SPD said a second victim was grazed by a bullet at Bull and 52nd streets.

Police respond to shooting on Ogeechee Road (WSAV Chief Photographer Jim Jensen)

Officials confirmed the shooting investigations are related, though further details were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the shootings can submit information anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.