WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — The double murder trial of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is getting closer to its end. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and youngest son, Maggie and Paul, at their hunting lodge in June of 2021.

The defense rested its case on Monday and the prosecution is expected to call four to five rebuttal witnesses to close out their case.

The prosecution will have to deal with the fallout from yesterday’s testimony from an expert who brought up a two-shooter theory stating that one person could not have committed both crimes because of the time period involved and the potential damage the first contact wound shot on Paul Murdaugh may have caused to the shooter.



Prosecutors will call experts to refute the defense claims and lock down evidence that shows Murdaugh could have been the shooter and was at the scene that night.



Once testimony finishes, the jury will take a trip to the crime scene itself. The judge agreed with a defense motion Monday to send the jurors to see the kennels at Moselle and get a better sense of the location Maggie and Paul were killed.

The trial will resume at 9:30 a.m.

9:43 a.m. — Judge Clifton Newman gavels court into session.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian is asking Judge Newman to allow the defense a rebuttal to their rebuttal. Harpootlian is saying some of the witnesses have previously testified. He also says the state continues to bring additional witnesses.

“The state’s case is clearly to let no dead horse go unbeaten,” Harpootlian says.

Judge Newman says the state does have the right to rebuttal. Newman rules in favor of the state and says he cannot rule in advance whether or not to deny witness testimony prior to hearing it.

9:51 a.m. — The jury is brought into the courtroom. The state calls Ronnie Crosby to the witness stand. Crosby is one of Alex Murdaugh’s former law partners and close friends.

Harpootlian begins objecting immediately.

Crosby says when he and Paul would go riding around the property they’d go looking for hogs on Crosby’s property. Harpootlian objects again. Crosby says the pair would always bring a rifle with them to always be prepared to shoot them. Harpootlian objects again. Crosby jokingly jabs at Harpootlian claiming he is indeed a hog expert. Crosby says it’s common to hunt hogs during the daytime because they’re such a nuisance.

Crosby says Murdaugh had a great relationship with law enforcement, probably “better than the rest of us.”

Crosby says Murdaugh told him that Murdaugh checked Paul and Maggie before he called 911. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters asks him how sure he is. Crosby replies, “that was clear to me.”

Crosby says the first time he heard Murdaugh say he was at the kennels was last week when he heard his testimony. Crosby also says he didn’t talk with Murdaugh about the boat case after Paul and Maggie were killed.

Crosby says he and Murdaugh did speak about a client of Murdaugh who “needed money” from their case. Harpootlian objects again.

Crosby begins talking in detail about this client who had stage 4 colon cancer. Harpootlian objects again. Crosby says he knows for a fact that he was in the Mayo Clinic. Harpootlian objects again, claiming hearsay. Crosby says he has first-hand knowledge of this client’s condition.

Crosby says he and Murdaugh talked about the client’s condition and how much he needed the money from their case.

Crosby says a check worth around $70,000 was sent to the law firm, intended for the client and “Alex took it.” Crosby also said Murdaugh took more money from the client after he died. Harpootlian objects again, claiming it’s not relevant.

Crosby says when Murdaugh was in a courtroom as a lawyer he would get very “theatrical” and “could get very emotional” when speaking with the jury.

10:08 a.m. — Harpootlian begins cross-examining Crosby. The pair begin discussing hog hunting. Harpootlian asks if he and Murdaugh have ridden around Moselle without proper guns. Crosby says the pair have ridden around the property without guns.

Harpootlian asks if Crosby can testify whether or not the Murdaughs would ride around the property without guns. He says he can’t testify yes or no.

Harpootlian asks Crosby if his clients who experienced something tragic can get things wrong. Crosby says he believes those same people also try to be as accurate as possible. Harpootlian tries to establish that interviewing someone several weeks after a tragic event and hours later is different.

Harpootlian and Crosby have a very combative exchange over Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes.

“Yes I experienced a lot of anger, but you can’t walk around with anger you have to find a way to deal with it and move forward and I have done that,” Crosby says. “And if you suggest you are dead wrong if you think I’ve come in here and told this jury something because of money when we’re talking about two people who were brutally murdered then you’re headed in the wrong direction.”

Harpootlian asks: “Do you think he did it?” Crosby says he doesn’t have an opinion because he doesn’t have all of the evidence in this case.

“I saw things that haven’t been talked about in this courtroom … I loved Paul very much, I thought I knew who Alex was, I did not,” Crosby says.

Harpootlian ends the questioning very combatively. The state begins its redirect.

10:23 a.m. — Waters begins his redirect of Crosby. Crosby begins by saying he was offended that believes Harpootlian was questioning his integrity. Crosby is asked if Paul’s favorite gun was a .300 Blackout. He says yes.

10:27 a.m. — The state calls Dr. Ellen Riemer, a forensic pathologist at MUSC to the witness stand. Monday, the defense’s witnesses questioned Riemer’s ruling that Paul’s deadly shot was not a contact wound.

Riemer says skin tags sometimes don’t tell the whole story. Riemer says when bullets travel through soft tissue it’s not always reliable to solely base theories on the direction the bullets traveled.

Riemer says conducting the autopsy herself gave her further insight into how the bullets traveled, whereas looking at a 2D photograph cannot provide that much information.