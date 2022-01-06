Daughter dead, mom injured in Vidalia shooting

VIDALIA, Ga. (WSAV) – A young woman is dead and her mother critically injured following a shooting in Vidalia Thursday afternoon.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), around 12:55 p.m., officers received two calls to a home on 802 E. 5th Street. The first, a report of a domestic dispute. The second, a shooting.

The GBI said officers arrived to find Latorey Harden, 24, dead. Her mother, 42-year-old Pamela Harden was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah in critical condition.

At this time, the shooter has not been identified, according to the GBI. They do know that the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a blue 2021 Nissan Rogue with the Georgia tag RRX1184 and a “busted window.”

Anyone with information relevant to the ongoing investigation is asked to call the GBI’s Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Vidalia Police Department at 912-537-4123.