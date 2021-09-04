DA turns down plea on video, will be tried on felony charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor will go to trial on felony charges even as three codefendants pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.

District Attorney Mark Jones is charged in connection with a May 2020 video for his campaign. The video included cars driving in doughnuts outside the Columbus Civic Center.

Jones is the district attorney for Muscogee and five surrounding counties.

A judge Friday refused to throw out the indictment against Jones and rejected claims that Jones is a victim of selective prosecution. The trial is set to begin on Sept. 13.

He refused a plea offer similar to the co-defendants. He would be removed from office if convicted of a felony.