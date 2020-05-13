DA pursuing murder charge in death of Bruce Helmly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are pursuing multiple felony charges in connection with the death of Bruce Helmly.

Charles Alexander Jacobson Teeple, IV

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley tells WSAV News 3 the district attorney is working to secure an indictment for felony murder, aggravated assault and injury to an elderly person over 65 against Charles Alexander Jacobson Teeple, IV.

Teeple was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery back in January. He allegedly punched Helmly on Dec. 30 at Basil’s Bar on Wilmington Island.

The next morning, Helmly was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness. According to family members, he died on Jan. 8.

His death was ruled a homicide just last week. Autopsy results show the cause as a subdural hematoma resulting from a blow to the head.

Hadley says Teeple’s misdemeanor charge will be upgraded within the next two days. He cannot be arrested until an indictment is handed up.

