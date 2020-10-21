Customer injured in shooting at Montgomery Street store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting at a Montgomery Street convenience store that left one customer injured Wednesday.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says officers responded to Milan Food Mart around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

SPD says it appears the victim, an adult male customer, was shot in the store by another customer.



Shooting at 2401 Montgomery St. (WSAV Chris Murray)

The man was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

No other customers or employees were injured in the shooting. SPD says there is no information on a suspect available at this point.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.