Customer injured in shooting at Montgomery Street store

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting at a Montgomery Street convenience store that left one customer injured Wednesday.
The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says officers responded to Milan Food Mart around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
SPD says it appears the victim, an adult male customer, was shot in the store by another customer.
The man was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.
No other customers or employees were injured in the shooting. SPD says there is no information on a suspect available at this point.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.