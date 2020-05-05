Criminal charges sought in shooting death of man jogging through Brunswick-area neighborhood

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery will be presented to a grand jury in Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges, according to District Attorney Pro Tempore Tom Durden.

Arbery was apparently shot dead on Feb. 23 while jogging in a Brunswick-area neighborhood after two men, said to be concerned about recent burglaries, considered him as a suspect.

Citing a police report, First Coast News reports Greg McMichael and his son Travis first saw Arbery running down Satilla Drive when they grabbed two guns and pursued him in their truck. The father and son caught up to Arbery and shouted that they wanted to talk to him, the police report states.

Travis McMichael apparently got out of the truck with the shotgun and a fight ensued, during which two shots were fired, according to the report obtained by First Coast News.

No charges have been made in Arbery’s death at this time.

According to First Coast News, Greg McMichael worked for several years for the Brunswick Police Department before working as an investigator in the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation, has since called for a federal investigation into the shooting. The nonprofit says the shooting appears to have been racially motivated.

The district attorneys for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit and the Waycross Judicial Circuit have since recused themselves from the case, according to Tom Durden, the now-appointed district attorney pro tempore.

Durden, who said he started his investigation on April 13, says “after careful review of the evidence presented,” he is asking for criminal charges against Greg and Travis McMichael.

The district attorney says he will present the case to the next available grand jury in Glynn County. Due to health concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia courts cannot call grand or trial juries until at least June 13.