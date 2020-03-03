Criminal activity ruled out in Eastern Wharf fire as investigation continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators have ruled out any criminal activity in the massive fire at the Eastern Wharf construction site Thursday, however, an exact cause has not been determined.

In addition, the Savannah Fire Department said “the actions of the homeless” were also definitively ruled out as a cause.

According to fire investigators, the fire began in the southwest portion of the Eastern Wharf structure between the fifth and sixth floors.

“Strong winds quickly drove the flames to the east, causing burning construction materials to collapse in layers,” Savannah Fire stated.

The fire was fully extinguished by Saturday morning, though crews remained on the scene to monitor.

Investigators have since been able to enter the structure and search for any remaining evidence. But according to Savannah Fire, the area where the fire started is “in the heart of the collapse zone.”

This has limited the scope of the investigators’ search, because of the dangerous, unstable conditions.

Savannah Fire returned to the site with insurance company investigators on Tuesday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Georgia Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner have been assisting Savannah Fire.