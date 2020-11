SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – CrimeStoppers of Savannah-Chatham County is looking for a man wanted on assault charges.

CrimeStoppers says Dakota Zachariah Harris is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Battery. His last known address is in the 300 block of San Anton Drive in Savannah.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.